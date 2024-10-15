DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Buffalo Bills and their 15th-ranked passing defense (210.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Hopkins worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dig into his upcoming matchup versus the Bills.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 1.9 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 19.3 7 6 73 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 4 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 9.4 6 4 54 0

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Hopkins has 23.5 fantasy points (4.7 per game) — 74th at his position, 211th in the league.

In his past three games, Hopkins has averaged 7.3 fantasy points (21.8 total). He has 158 receiving yards on 12 catches (17 targets) and one touchdown.

In his best game of the season — Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers — DeAndre Hopkins finished with 13.3 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 73 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season — Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears — Hopkins finished with 0.8 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, eight yards, on one target.

