Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tennessee Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo will be up against the 15th-ranked pass defense of the Buffalo Bills (210.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Okonkwo’s game versus the Bills this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we break down his relevant fantasy statistics.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Projected Fantasy Points: 3.1

Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

With 11.7 fantasy points (2.3 per game) in 2024, Okonkwo is ranked 281st overall in the league and 37th at his position.

Okonkwo has accumulated 2.6 fantasy points (0.9 per game) during his past three games. He has 26 yards receiving, on six catches (eight targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best game of the season — Week 1 against the Chicago Bears — Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with 7.5 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Okonkwo finished with 0.5 fantasy points — one reception, five yards, on three targets. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

