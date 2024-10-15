Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

In Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will face the Buffalo Bills, who have the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (210.7 yards conceded per game).

Should Ridley be someone that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Bills? Before making that call, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ranked 182nd overall in the league and 63rd at his position, Ridley has accumulated 29 fantasy points (5.8 per game) so far in 2024.

Ridley has averaged 1.1 fantasy points (3.3 total) in his past three games. He has 14 yards receiving, on two catches (14 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley accumulated 20.7 fantasy points — four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown — in Week 2 against the New York Jets, his best game of the season.

Ridley picked up 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

