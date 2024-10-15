Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken on October 15
Published 5:56 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
The Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken hit the ice at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, October 15 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!
Predators vs. Kraken Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-177)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch (2023-24 Stats)
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|82
|48
|46
|94
|Roman Josi
|82
|23
|62
|85
|Steven Stamkos
|79
|40
|41
|81
|Gustav Nyquist
|81
|23
|52
|75
|Ryan O’Reilly
|82
|26
|43
|69
|Kraken Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Jared McCann
|80
|29
|33
|62
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|82
|20
|39
|59
|Chandler Stephenson
|75
|16
|35
|51
|Vince Dunn
|59
|11
|35
|46
|Jordan Eberle
|78
|17
|27
|44
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken vs. Predators Stat Comparison (2023-24 Stats)
- The Predators scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (266 total, 3.2 per game).
- Nashville was 13th in goals against, conceding 248 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- The Predators’ 21.56% power-play conversion rate was 16th in the league.
- The Kraken’s 214 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 29th in the league.
- Seattle had one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game), eighth in the league.
- The Kraken scored on 20.66% of their power plays, No. 17 in the league.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.