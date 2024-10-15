Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Brady Skjei will be on the ice Tuesday when his Nashville Predators play the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Skjei’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus last season was +15, in 20:45 per game on the ice.
- Skjei had 47 points last season, with at least one point in 37 different games.
- On the power play, he scored one goal, and picked up 11 assists.
- Skjei averaged 2.3 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 7%.
- In 80 games, he had 47 points, with nine multi-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- Its -18 goal differential was 23rd in the league.
- The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|80
|Games
|2
|47
|Points
|1
|13
|Goals
|0
|34
|Assists
|1
