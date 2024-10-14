Thunder vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Oct. 27

Published 5:38 am Monday, October 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Thunder vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Oct. 27

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Thunder vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats

Thunder Hawks
120.1 Points Avg. 118.3
112.7 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5
49.9% Field Goal % 46.5%
38.9% Three Point % 36.4%

Thunder’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 30.1 points per game last season while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
  • Luguentz Dort was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down two per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander averaged two steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season, while grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game averaging 10.8 assists per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting three per game.
  • Bogdanovic averaged 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Thunder Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/24 Nuggets Away
10/26 Bulls Away
10/27 Hawks Home
10/30 Spurs Home
11/1 Trail Blazers Away
11/2 Clippers Away
11/4 Magic Home
11/6 Nuggets Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Nets Home
10/25 Hornets Home
10/27 Thunder Away
10/28 Wizards Home
10/30 Wizards Away
11/1 Kings Home
11/3 Pelicans Away
11/4 Celtics Home

