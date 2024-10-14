Thunder vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Oct. 27
Published 5:38 am Monday, October 14, 2024
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Favorite: –
Thunder vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats
|Thunder
|Hawks
|120.1
|Points Avg.
|118.3
|112.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.5
|49.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|38.9%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
Thunder’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 30.1 points per game last season while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
- Luguentz Dort was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down two per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averaged two steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season, while grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game averaging 10.8 assists per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting three per game.
- Bogdanovic averaged 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.
Thunder Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/24
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|10/26
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|10/27
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|11/1
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/2
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|11/6
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/25
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/27
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|11/3
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
