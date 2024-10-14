Thunder vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Oct. 27 Published 5:38 am Monday, October 14, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Favorite: –

Thunder vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats

Thunder Hawks 120.1 Points Avg. 118.3 112.7 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5 49.9% Field Goal % 46.5% 38.9% Three Point % 36.4%

Thunder’s Top Players (2023-24)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 30.1 points per game last season while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Luguentz Dort was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down two per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged two steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season, while grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game averaging 10.8 assists per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting three per game.

Bogdanovic averaged 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Thunder Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/24 Nuggets – Away – 10/26 Bulls – Away – 10/27 Hawks – Home – 10/30 Spurs – Home – 11/1 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/2 Clippers – Away – 11/4 Magic – Home – 11/6 Nuggets – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Nets – Home – 10/25 Hornets – Home – 10/27 Thunder – Away – 10/28 Wizards – Home – 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home –

