Tennessee vs. Alabama Oct. 19 Tickets & Start Time Published 5:22 am Monday, October 14, 2024

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers will meet on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Neyland Stadium, in a matchup of SEC teams.

Aiming to see Alabama take on Tennessee in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Tennessee vs. Alabama game info

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Email newsletter signup

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Tennessee vs. Alabama statistical matchup

Alabama Tennessee 442.3 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484.5 (12th) 342.5 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.8 (2nd) 178.3 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (7th) 264 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238 (61st) 9 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (50th) 12 (12th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (42nd)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Alabama leaders

Dylan Sampson has rushed for 701 yards (116.8 per game) and 15 touchdowns in six games.

In the passing game, Sampson has scored zero touchdowns, with 10 catches for 88 yards.

In six games, Nico Iamaleava has passed for 1,217 yards (202.8 per game), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.5%.

Also, Iamaleava has run for 135 yards and one TD.

On the ground, DeSean Bishop has scored three touchdowns and accumulated 330 yards (55 per game).

Buy Alabama or Tennessee gear at Fanatics!

Tennessee leaders

Jalen Milroe has spearheaded the Crimson Tide’s offense this year, compiling 1,488 passing yards with 12 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 72.9% completion percentage.

Milroe has been a factor with his legs, scrambling for 319 yards and 11 TDs in six games.

On 33 targets, Ryan Williams has 23 grabs (3.8 per game) for 576 yards and six TDs in six games.

Jamarion Miller has tallied 360 rushing yards (60 yards per game) and five touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry in six games for the Crimson Tide.

As a receiver, Miller has caught five balls on six targets for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.