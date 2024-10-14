Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – October 15

Published 10:47 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (0-2) ahead of their game against the Seattle Kraken (1-2) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 15.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Fedor Svechkov C Out Lower Body
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

  • The Predators’ 266 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.
  • Nashville was 13th in goals against, giving up 248 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.
  • They had the league’s 14th-ranked goal differential at +18.

Kraken Season Insights (2023-24)

  • The Kraken had 214 goals last season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
  • Seattle conceded 2.8 goals per game (232 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Their -18 goal differential was 23rd in the league.

Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-176) Kraken (+146) 6

