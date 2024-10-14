Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – October 15 Published 10:47 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (0-2) ahead of their game against the Seattle Kraken (1-2) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 15.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Fedor Svechkov C Out Lower Body Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury – – – –

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

The Predators’ 266 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.

Nashville was 13th in goals against, giving up 248 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

They had the league’s 14th-ranked goal differential at +18.

Kraken Season Insights (2023-24)

The Kraken had 214 goals last season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.

Seattle conceded 2.8 goals per game (232 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

Their -18 goal differential was 23rd in the league.

Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-176) Kraken (+146) 6

