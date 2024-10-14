MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 14
Published 12:32 am Monday, October 14, 2024
In a Monday MLB Playoff slate that includes a lot of exciting contests, the New York Mets versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch.
Here is the betting info to dissect ahead of today’s MLB action.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 14
New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +120
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Mets (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:08 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: TBA
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at New York Yankees (94-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians +135
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Guardians 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-160) over the Guardians (+135)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TBS
- Game Time: 7:38 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA)
