How to Pick the Predators vs. Kraken Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 15 Published 12:50 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your sights set on building a parlay, Tuesday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken features a variety of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this matchup.

Predators vs. Kraken Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.2 goals)

In 52 of 88 games last season, Nashville and its opponent combined for more than 6 goals.

Seattle’s games last season had over 6 goals 41 of 82 times.

The two teams averaged 5.8 goals per game combined, 0.2 fewer than this one’s total.

Opponents of these two teams combined to scored 5.8 goals per game, 0.2 fewer than this one’s over/under.

In terms of goals scored, the Predators were 10th in the league, and the Kraken were 29th.

The Predators were 13th in the league in goals conceded, and the Kraken were eighth.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -186

The Predators were 27-17 when favored on the moneyline last season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -186 or shorter, Nashville had an 8-2 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.0% in this contest.

Kraken Moneyline: +155

The Kraken were an underdog 51 times last season, and upset their opponent in 17, or 33.3%, of those games.

Seattle won two of its 10 games last season when an underdog by +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The win probability for the Kraken, implied from the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Seattle 3, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

With 48 goals and 46 assists last season, Filip Forsberg was one of Nashville’s leading contributors (94 points).

Roman Josi posted 85 points (23 goals, 62 assists), adding significantly to the team’s offensive efforts last season.

In 79 games a season ago, Steven Stamkos proved to be an important offensive option for Nashville. He posted 81 points on the year (40 goals and 41 assists).

In 64 games played last season, Juuse Saros (35-24-5) surrendered 173 goals.

Kraken Points Leaders (2023-24)

Jared McCann was a leading scorer for Seattle last season, with 62 points. He put up 29 goals and 33 assists in 80 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand’s 59 points last season, including 20 goals and 39 assists, made him one of the top offensive threats for Seattle.

Chandler Stephenson scored 16 goals and contributed 35 assists for Seattle, giving him a point total of 51.

Joey Daccord had a 19-18-11 record last season, with a .916 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). In 50 games, he gave up 116 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110 10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142 10/15/2024 Kraken – Home -186 10/17/2024 Oilers – Home – 10/19/2024 Red Wings – Home – 10/22/2024 Bruins – Home –

Kraken’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/8/2024 Blues L 3-2 Home -154 10/12/2024 Wild W 5-4 Away +116 10/13/2024 Stars L 2-0 Away +146 10/15/2024 Predators – Away +155 10/17/2024 Flyers – Home – 10/19/2024 Flames – Home – 10/22/2024 Avalanche – Home –

Nashville vs. Seattle Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

