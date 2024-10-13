Week 8 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 2:38 pm Sunday, October 13, 2024
Based on our projections, the best bet versus the spread among Week 8’s 59 FBS matchups is Texas (+1.5) — for more tips, including parlay possibilities, see below.
Look for computer predictions and insights for that game and more below.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Texas +1.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texas by 12.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Indiana -4.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Indiana by 17.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 19
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Alabama -2.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Alabama by 7.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Cincinnati -2.5 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cincinnati by 5.9 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Pick: Miami (FL) -4.5 vs. Louisville
- Matchup: Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Miami (FL) by 5.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ABC
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
Over 59.5 – Miami (FL) vs. Louisville
- Matchup: Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Total: 60.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ABC
