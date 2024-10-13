SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 8 Published 2:19 pm Sunday, October 13, 2024

Which team sits on top of the SEC as we head into Week 8 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we’ve got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Texas

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-0

6-0 | 12-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 95th

95th Last Game Result: W 34-3 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Alabama

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

5-1 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st

21st Last Game Result: W 27-25 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Ole Miss

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

5-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 80th

80th Last Game Result: L 29-26 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Georgia

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

5-1 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th

20th Last Game Result: W 41-31 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: Texas A&M

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

5-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th

12th Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: LSU

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

5-1 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th

29th Last Game Result: W 29-26 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Tennessee

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

5-1 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th

97th Last Game Result: W 23-17 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

4-2 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th

6th Last Game Result: W 20-13 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Ball State

Ball State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 9: Missouri

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

5-1 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 55th

55th Last Game Result: W 45-3 vs UMass

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Auburn

Auburn Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: South Carolina

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-3 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd

22nd Last Game Result: L 27-25 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 11: Florida

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-3 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th

4th Last Game Result: L 23-17 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Kentucky

Kentucky Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Oklahoma

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

4-2 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 26th

26th Last Game Result: L 34-3 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 13: Arkansas

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

4-2 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd

72nd Last Game Result: W 19-14 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: LSU

LSU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Kentucky

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-3 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th

40th Last Game Result: L 20-13 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Auburn

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-4 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 57th

57th Last Game Result: L 31-13 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Mississippi State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-5 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd

2nd Last Game Result: L 41-31 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

