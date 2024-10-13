October 14 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Sunday, October 13, 2024

The NHL lineup today, which includes the Utah Hockey Club versus the New Jersey Devils, is not one to miss.

How to watch all the games in the NHL today is included here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch October 14 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Florida Panthers @ Boston Bruins 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Ottawa Senators 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ New Jersey Devils 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Pittsburgh Penguins @ Montreal Canadiens 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.