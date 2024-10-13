October 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 12:22 am Sunday, October 13, 2024
The contests in a Sunday NHL slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Minnesota Wild taking on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.
Live coverage of all the NHL action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch October 13 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Minnesota Wild @ Winnipeg Jets
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers
|8 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Seattle Kraken @ Dallas Stars
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Anaheim Ducks @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.