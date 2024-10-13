MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 13
Published 6:33 am Sunday, October 13, 2024
The MLB Playoff outings in a Sunday schedule sure to please include the New York Mets squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
To pick up an edge prior to today’s MLB action, read our betting preview below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 13
New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +135
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-160) over the Mets (+135)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA)
