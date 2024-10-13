How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 6 with a free Fubo trial

Published 1:53 am Sunday, October 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 6 with a free Fubo trial

Want to follow the NFL this Sunday? NFL RedZone has you covered providing every touchdown from every contest, plus live cut-ins to key moments, highlights, stats and more during seven straight hours of football without commercial breaks. Keep scrolling to see which games are on the docket for this week’s broadcast.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Email newsletter signup

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Houston Texans at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Texans (-6.5)
Total: 37.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.5)
Total: 42		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-8.5)
Total: 42.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-6.5)
Total: 51.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Packers (-5.5)
Total: 47.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Titans (-2.5)
Total: 43		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-3)
Total: 35.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Steelers (-3)
Total: 36.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Lions (-3)
Total: 52.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-6)
Total: 46.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 13

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 13

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 7 2024

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 7 2024

Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Friday, Oct. 25

Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Friday, Oct. 25

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Print Article

SportsPlus