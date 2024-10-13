HCHS teams win Area 9 titles

Published 8:39 pm Sunday, October 13, 2024

By John Henson

The Harlan County boys cross country team won the Area 9 title on Saturday for the 13th straight year. Team members include, from left: coach Ryan Vitatoe, coach Jacob Carroll, Landon Cook, Chris Johnson, Jaxton Miller, Evan Simpson, Ethan Simpson, Elijah Moore, Kaden Boggs, DaShaun Smith, Jonavan Rigney, coach Abby Vitatoe and coach Baili Bailey.


The Harlan County girls cross country team won the Area 9 title on Saturday for the fourth straight year and 13th time in 16 years. Team members include, from left: coach Ryan Vitatoe coach Jacob Carroll, Kiera Roberts, Suzy Mumford, Maddie Daniels, Aliyah Deleon, Peyton Lunsford, Lauren Lewis, Gracie Roberts, Preslee Hensley, coach Abby Vitatoe and coach Baili Bailey.

