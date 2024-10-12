Will Will Levis Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:34 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

Will Levis was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 6 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Levis’ stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Levis’ season stats include 604 passing yards (151 per game). He is 67-for-98 (68.4%), with four TD passes and six interceptions, and has 13 carries for 91 yards.

Will Levis Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Levis (full participation in practice, shoulder) is on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 13, 2024

October 13, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Titans -3

Titans -3 Total: 43 points

Levis 2024 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 67 98 68.4% 604 4 6 6.2 13 91 0

Levis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 19 32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 19 28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 26 34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 4 25 0 1 2 5 0

