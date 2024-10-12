Will Treylon Burks Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:34 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

Treylon Burks was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Seeking Burks’ stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Burks has been targeted seven times and has three catches for 24 yards (8 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for one yard.

Treylon Burks Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Burks is currently listed on this week’s injury report (full participation in practice, personal). His game status has not been listed.

The Titans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 10 Rec; 121 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 13, 2024

October 13, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Titans -3

Titans -3 Total: 43 points

Burks 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 3 24 5 0 8

Burks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1 1 13 0

