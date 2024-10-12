Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:34 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Seeking Hopkins’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 6, Hopkins has 10 receptions for 121 yards — 12.1 yards per catch — and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 14 occasions.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Hopkins is currently listed on this week’s injury report (limited participation in practice, rest). His game status has not been listed.

The Titans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Treylon Burks (FP/personal): 3 Rec; 24 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 13, 2024

October 13, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Titans -3

Titans -3 Total: 43 points

Hopkins 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 10 121 7 1 12.1

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 7 6 73 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 4 2 31 0

