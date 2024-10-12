Titans vs. Colts Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 6 Published 4:38 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

At Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, the Tennessee Titans face the Indianapolis Colts, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. The Colts should win, based on our computer model — continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Looking for NFL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Email newsletter signup

The Titans are totaling 19.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 15th, giving up 22.5 points per game. The Colts rank 13th in total yards per game (350.4), but they’ve been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 419.2 total yards conceded per contest.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (+2.5) Over (43) Colts 23, Titans 22

Ready to make your pick? Head to BetMGM using our link and start betting today.

Titans Betting Info

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Titans have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Tennessee has won one game against the spread this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Tennessee games have gone over the point total twice this season.

The over/under for this game is 43 points, 3.5 more than the average point total for Titans games this season (postseason included).

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Colts Betting Info

The Colts have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Indianapolis has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Colts are 3-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

So far this year, three of Indianapolis’ five games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Colts games this year (43) is 0.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Titans vs. Colts 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 19.8 22.5 15.5 27 24 18 Colts 23.8 24.4 25 23 22 26.5

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.