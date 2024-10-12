Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 5:38 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Saturday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Stamkos’ props against the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos averaged 17:33 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -21.

He had at least one point in 50 games, and had 81 points in total last season.

He had 19 goals on the power play, plus 20 assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.

In 79 games, he had 81 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Red Wings conceded 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league play.

It had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 79 Games 3 81 Points 4 40 Goals 3 41 Assists 1

