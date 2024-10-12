Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12
Published 5:38 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Saturday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Stamkos’ props against the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos averaged 17:33 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -21.
- He had at least one point in 50 games, and had 81 points in total last season.
- He had 19 goals on the power play, plus 20 assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.
- In 79 games, he had 81 points, with 21 multi-point games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Red Wings conceded 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league play.
- It had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
- The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|79
|Games
|3
|81
|Points
|4
|40
|Goals
|3
|41
|Assists
|1
