Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Published 5:38 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 82 games last season, Marchessault had a plus-minus of -2, and averaged 17:53 on the ice.
  • Marchessault had 69 points last season, getting at least one point in 46 different games.
  • On the power play, Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage last season was 15.8%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.
  • In 82 games played last season, he put up 69 points, with 15 multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, allowing 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.
  • The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit
82 Games 2
69 Points 3
42 Goals 3
27 Assists 0

