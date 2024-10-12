Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 5:38 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, Marchessault had a plus-minus of -2, and averaged 17:53 on the ice.

Marchessault had 69 points last season, getting at least one point in 46 different games.

On the power play, Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage last season was 15.8%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.

In 82 games played last season, he put up 69 points, with 15 multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, allowing 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 82 Games 2 69 Points 3 42 Goals 3 27 Assists 0

