Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Friday, Oct. 25

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks Hornets 118.3 Points Avg. 106.6 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 116.8 46.5% Field Goal % 46% 36.4% Three Point % 35.5%

Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season while tacking on 2.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked down three threes per game a season ago.

Bogdanovic recorded 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Miles Bridges contributed 21 points per game last season while also adding 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Brandon Miller had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He connected on 2.5 shots from deep per game.

Miller grabbed 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Nets – Home – 10/25 Hornets – Home – 10/27 Thunder – Away – 10/28 Wizards – Home – 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away –

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Rockets – Away – 10/25 Hawks – Away – 10/26 Heat – Home – 10/30 Raptors – Home – 11/1 Celtics – Home – 11/2 Celtics – Home – 11/4 Timberwolves – Away –

