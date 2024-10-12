Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Friday, Oct. 25
Published 5:39 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks vs. Hornets 2023-24 Stats
|Hawks
|Hornets
|118.3
|Points Avg.
|106.6
|120.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.8
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|46%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season while tacking on 2.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked down three threes per game a season ago.
- Bogdanovic recorded 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hornets’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Miles Bridges contributed 21 points per game last season while also adding 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Brandon Miller had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He connected on 2.5 shots from deep per game.
- Miller grabbed 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/25
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/27
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|11/3
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
Go see the Hawks or Hornets in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Hornets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|10/25
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|10/26
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/1
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|11/2
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|11/4
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.