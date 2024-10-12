Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 5:38 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings meet at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 81 games last season, Nyquist had a plus-minus of +7, and averaged 17:31 on the ice.

Nyquist accumulated at least one point in 53 games last season, and 75 points in total.

He had five goals on the power play, plus 19 assists.

Nyquist averaged 1.9 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 15%.

He registered a point in 53 games last season, with 18 multiple-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in NHL action in goals against.

Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.

The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 81 Games 2 75 Points 4 23 Goals 2 52 Assists 2

