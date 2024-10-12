Gibson runs for 285 yards, four TDs as Patriots roll to win at HHS Published 12:12 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Bill Templeton

Sports Writer

The turf at Green Dragon Field may require some maintenance following the performance by Knott County Central junior running back Shane Gibson on Friday night.

Gibson scored four touchdowns and rushed for a game-high 285 yards on 25 carries to lead the Patriots to a 42-20 football victory over Harlan.

Trailing 20-14 at halftime, Harlan opened the second half with a 17-play drive that consumed more than seven minutes but stalled at the Patriots’ 3-yard line.

Six plays later, and with defensive stalwarts Jonah Sharp, Baylor Varner and Darius Akal nursing injuries on the Harlan bench, Gibson ambled into the end zone from 50 yards out to effectively seal the fate of the Green Dragons.

