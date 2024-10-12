Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12
Published 5:38 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. Thinking about a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus rating last season was +16, in 18:54 per game on the ice.
- He picked up at least one point in 55 games, and had 94 points in total last season.
- On the power play, Forsberg had 13 goals and 19 assists.
- He took 4.2 shots per game, scoring on 13.8% of them.
- He recorded a point in 55 games last season, with 29 multiple-point games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, conceding 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.
- The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|82
|Games
|2
|94
|Points
|4
|48
|Goals
|3
|46
|Assists
|1
