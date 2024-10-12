Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Published 5:38 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. Thinking about a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus rating last season was +16, in 18:54 per game on the ice.
  • He picked up at least one point in 55 games, and had 94 points in total last season.
  • On the power play, Forsberg had 13 goals and 19 assists.
  • He took 4.2 shots per game, scoring on 13.8% of them.
  • He recorded a point in 55 games last season, with 29 multiple-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, conceding 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.
  • The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit
82 Games 2
94 Points 4
48 Goals 3
46 Assists 1

