Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 5:38 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. Thinking about a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus rating last season was +16, in 18:54 per game on the ice.

He picked up at least one point in 55 games, and had 94 points in total last season.

On the power play, Forsberg had 13 goals and 19 assists.

He took 4.2 shots per game, scoring on 13.8% of them.

He recorded a point in 55 games last season, with 29 multiple-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, conceding 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.

The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 82 Games 2 94 Points 4 48 Goals 3 46 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.