Cards overcome Harlan County's fast start, clinch playoff berth with win

By John Henson

Sports Writer

In a first quarter that included 24 offensive plays for Harlan County and only two for South Laurel, which included an interception and a safety, the visiting Cardinals found a way to stay alive, then began to thrive once their offense starting clicking under the direction of quarterback Mason Griffin.

The junior signal caller passed for three touchdowns as the Cardinals improved to 4-2 on the season and clinched a playoff berth with a 29-15 victory.

Harlan County lost an onside kick to start the game, but the Bears got the ball back on the next play when Luke Kelly intercepted a Griffin pass. HCHS ran 12 plays before Elijah Roark intercepted a Brayden Morris pass.

The Bears got the ball back when a snap on South’s second offensive play sailed to the end zone before Griffith recovered it and threw the ball out of bounds for a safety and HCHS 2-0 lead with 6:23 left in the opening period.

James Ryan Howard, Kelly and Gage Bailey each picked up first downs in a 12-play, 52-yard drive that ended with Howard’s 1-yard TD run with 1:02 left in the first period.

Harlan County had a chance to build on the lead after a four-and-out by the Cardinals, but Noah Smith’s interception two plays later turned the momentum in South’s favor.

