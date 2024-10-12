Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 5:38 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating last season was +15, in 20:45 per game on the ice.

He had at least one point in 37 games, and had 47 points in total last season.

Skjei had one goal and 11 assists on the power play.

He took 2.3 shots per game, scoring on 7% of them.

In 80 games played last season, he put up 47 points, with nine multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.

It had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 80 Games 3 47 Points 1 13 Goals 1 34 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.