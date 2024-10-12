Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12
Published 5:38 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus rating last season was +15, in 20:45 per game on the ice.
- He had at least one point in 37 games, and had 47 points in total last season.
- Skjei had one goal and 11 assists on the power play.
- He took 2.3 shots per game, scoring on 7% of them.
- In 80 games played last season, he put up 47 points, with nine multi-point games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.
- It had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
- The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|80
|Games
|3
|47
|Points
|1
|13
|Goals
|1
|34
|Assists
|0
