Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Published 5:38 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus rating last season was +15, in 20:45 per game on the ice.
  • He had at least one point in 37 games, and had 47 points in total last season.
  • Skjei had one goal and 11 assists on the power play.
  • He took 2.3 shots per game, scoring on 7% of them.
  • In 80 games played last season, he put up 47 points, with nine multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.
  • It had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
  • The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit
80 Games 3
47 Points 1
13 Goals 1
34 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Print Article

SportsPlus