Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 13

Published 4:38 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Tennessee Titans (1-3) are set for a home AFC South showdown with the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

You should head to TV in order to watch this matchup.

Oct 13, 2024: Titans vs. Colts Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, October 13, 2024
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 246 YDS / 2 TD / 61.5 YPG / 4 YPC
13 REC / 87 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 21.8 REC YPG
Will Levis QB 604 YDS (68.4%) / 4 TD / 6 INT
91 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 22.8 RUSH YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 9 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD / 35.3 YPG
Tyjae Spears RB 87 YDS / 1 TD / 21.8 YPG / 3.2 YPC
12 REC / 76 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19 REC YPG
Harold Landry OLB 18 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 SACK
Kenneth Murray LB 31 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
Ernest Jones LB 29 TKL / 3 TFL
Amani Hooker SAF 19 TKL / 2 TFL

Titans Injuries

    Cedric Gray | LB (Out)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

    Keondre Coburn | DL (Out)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jamal Adams | SS (Out)

    • Injury: Hip
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 4 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Will Levis | QB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
    • Passing Stats: 98-for-67 | 604 YDS | 4 TDs | 6 INTs

    Ernest Jones | LB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Elbow
    • Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 29 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    L’Jarius Sneed | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 15 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Jeffery Simmons | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Elbow
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 12 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    DeAndre Hopkins | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

    Treylon Burks | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Personal
    • Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
    • Season Stats: 4 GP

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans

Colts Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jonathan Taylor RB 349 YDS / 4 TD / 87.3 YPG / 4.8 YPC
6 REC / 77 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19.3 REC YPG
Alec Pierce WR 13 REC / 368 YDS / 3 TD / 73.6 YPG
Anthony Richardson QB 654 YDS (50.6%) / 3 TD / 6 INT
141 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 35.3 RUSH YPG
Joe Flacco QB 527 YDS (70%) / 5 TD / 0 INT
25 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 12.5 RUSH YPG
E.J. Speed LB 54 TKL / 3 TFL
Nick Cross SAF 52 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD
Jaylon Jones CB 31 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 INT / 6 PD
Zaire Franklin LB 51 TKL / 0 TFL

Colts Injuries

    Jonathan Taylor | RB (Out)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 72 ATT | 349 YDS | 4 TDs

    Braden Smith | OT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats (2023): 4 GP

    Trey Sermon | RB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Collarbone
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 19 ATT | 62 YDS | 2 TDs

    Michael Pittman Jr. | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Back
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 37 TAR | 22 REC | 238 YDS | 1 TD

    Josh Downs | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Toe
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 26 TAR | 20 REC | 173 YDS | 1 TD

    Ryan Kelly | C (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Neck
    • Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
    • Season Stats (2023): 2 GP

    Anthony Richardson | QB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Oblique
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
    • Passing Stats: 77-for-39 | 654 YDS | 3 TDs | 6 INTs
    • Rushing Stats: 21 ATT | 141 YDS | 1 TD

    Kwity Paye | DE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Quadricep
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.5 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 12 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Kenny Moore II | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hip
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.5 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 Texans L 29-27 CBS
9/15/2024 at Packers L 16-10 FOX
9/22/2024 Bears W 21-16 CBS
9/29/2024 Steelers W 27-24 CBS
10/6/2024 at Jaguars L 37-34 CBS
10/13/2024 at Titans CBS
10/20/2024 Dolphins FOX
10/27/2024 at Texans CBS
11/3/2024 at Vikings CBS
11/10/2024 Bills CBS
11/17/2024 at Jets NBC
11/24/2024 Lions FOX
12/1/2024 at Patriots CBS
12/15/2024 at Broncos CBS
12/22/2024 Titans CBS
TBD at Giants
TBD Jaguars

