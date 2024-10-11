Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 12 Published 8:48 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

Star runner Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) meet the Florida Gators (3-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium.

We give more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Florida Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 589 YDS / 12 TD / 117.8 YPG / 6.5 YPC

8 REC / 81 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.2 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 1,048 YDS (66.4%) / 7 TD / 2 INT

134 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 26.8 RUSH YPG DeSean Bishop RB 306 YDS / 3 TD / 61.2 YPG / 7.5 YPC Dont’e Thornton WR 8 REC / 284 YDS / 3 TD / 56.8 YPG Tyre West DL 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Joshua Josephs DL 6 TKL / 1 TFL Will Brooks DB 6 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Dominic Bailey DL 4 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15 10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14 10/12/2024 vs. Florida – 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama – 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky – 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State – 11/16/2024 at Georgia – 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP – 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt –

Florida Key Players

Name Position Stats Montrell Johnson RB 288 YDS / 4 TD / 57.6 YPG / 5 YPC

12 REC / 56 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.2 REC YPG Graham Mertz QB 666 YDS (77.2%) / 5 TD / 2 INT

45 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 9 RUSH YPG Elijhah Badger WR 17 REC / 346 YDS / 2 TD / 69.2 YPG DJ Lagway QB 667 YDS (69.1%) / 4 TD / 3 INT George Gumbs DL 15 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 SACK Tyreak Sapp DL 15 TKL / 2 TFL / 2.5 SACK Grayson Howard LB 22 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Sharif Denson DB 15 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Florida Schedule