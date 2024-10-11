Traffic stop leads to drug arrest Published 8:48 am Friday, October 11, 2024

A Cumberland man is facing multiple charged including trafficking methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug following a traffic stop.

Michael Johnson, 42, was arrested by Cumberland City Police Officer Aaron Smith on Oct. 7.

According to a release, Smith conducted a traffic stop at approximately 1 a.m. on KY 179, commonly known as Slope Hollow Road. During the stop, more than 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately $700 in cash and a handgun were located.

Johnson was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a handgun by convicted felon, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Roger Asher, 50, of Wallins, was arrested on Oct. 8 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and persistent felony offender. Asher was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Shawn Burke, 29, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Oct. 7. He was charged with probation violation, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, operating on a suspended license, rear license not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, and no registration receipt. Burke was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Tiffany Turner, 28, of Harlan, was arrested by Cumberland City Police Department on Oct. 7. She was charged with probation violation. Turner was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Derek Tindell, 35, of Evarts, was arrested by the Evarts City Police Department on Oct. 4. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative). Tindell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Kimberly Saylor, 55, of Coldiron, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 4. She was charged with tampering with physical evidence, third-degree forgery, and criminal possession of a forged instrument. Saylor was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Aaron Short, 30, of Closplint, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Oct. 3. He was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), resisting arrest, first-degree terroristic threatening, and menacing. Short was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Dewayne Kelly, 43, of Evarts, was arrested by HCSO on Oct. 3. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kelly was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Don Helton, 39, was arrested by the Harlan City Police Department on Oct. 2. He was charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree terroristic threatening. Helton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.