Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 12 Published 7:42 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

As they prepare for a Saturday, October 12 game against the Detroit Red Wings (0-1) at Little Caesars Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (0-1) will be monitoring four players on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Fedor Svechkov C Out Lower Body Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Juuse Saros G Questionable Lower Body

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jeff Petry D Questionable Upper Body Jack Campbell G Out Nhl/Nhlpa Player Assistance Program

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

The Predators’ 266 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.

Nashville allowed 248 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.

Their +18 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights (2023-24)

The Red Wings were ninth in the NHL in scoring last season (275 goals, 3.4 per game).

Detroit gave up 3.3 goals per game (273 in total), 24th in the NHL.

They had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

