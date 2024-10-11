October 11 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:24 am Friday, October 11, 2024
In a Friday NHL slate that has a lot of compelling matchups, the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to see.
Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today’s NHL action.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch October 11 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ Carolina Hurricanes
|7:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Winnipeg Jets
|8:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers @ Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|St. Louis Blues @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.