October 11 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 4:24 am Friday, October 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

October 11 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

In a Friday NHL slate that has a lot of compelling matchups, the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to see.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today’s NHL action.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch October 11 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Tampa Bay Lightning @ Carolina Hurricanes 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Chicago Blackhawks @ Winnipeg Jets 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Philadelphia Flyers @ Vancouver Canucks 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
St. Louis Blues @ Vegas Golden Knights 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

More How to Watch, DS

October 10 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 10 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus