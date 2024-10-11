MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 12
Published 9:33 pm Friday, October 11, 2024
In a Saturday MLB Playoff schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians is a game to watch.
Here is everything you need to know regarding the betting odds for Saturday’s action in the MLB.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 12
Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +100
- Total: 6 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 4, Tigers 3
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (100) over the Tigers (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 6 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Max
- Game Time: 1:08 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (86-76) at New York Yankees (94-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Yankees ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Max
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: TBA
- Royals Starter: TBA
