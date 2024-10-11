MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 11

Published 6:33 am Friday, October 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Friday lineup sure to please include the San Diego Padres playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Prior to today’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth look at the betting odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 11

New York Mets (89-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Mets
  • Moneyline Underdog: Phillies
  • Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
  • Moneyline Pick: Mets () over the Phillies ()

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:33 PM ET
  • Venue: Citizens Bank Park
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Phillies Starter: TBA
  • Mets Starter: TBA

San Diego Padres (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145
  • Moneyline Underdog: Padres +120
  • Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
  • Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Padres (+120)
  • Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA)

