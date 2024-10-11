MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 11
Published 6:33 am Friday, October 11, 2024
The MLB Playoff matchups in a Friday lineup sure to please include the San Diego Padres playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Prior to today’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth look at the betting odds.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 11
New York Mets (89-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets
- Moneyline Underdog: Phillies
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Moneyline Pick: Mets () over the Phillies ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:33 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: TBA
- Mets Starter: TBA
San Diego Padres (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Padres (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.