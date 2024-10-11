How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 12 Published 12:51 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

On Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators are scheduled to face off against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. For best bets, picks, and predictions for this matchup, continue reading.

Predators vs. Red Wings Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 8.0 goals)

Nashville and its opponent posted more than 6.5 goals in 35 of 88 games last season.

Detroit played 46 games last season with over 6.5 goals.

These teams averaged 6.6 goals per game between them, 0.1 more than this one’s total.

These teams conceded a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.1 fewer than this one’s total.

In terms of goals scored, the Predators were 10th in the league, and the Red Wings were ninth.

The Predators were 13th in the league in goals conceded, and the Red Wings were 24th.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -115

The Predators put together a 27-17 record when listed as a moneyline favorite last season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite at -115 or shorter, Nashville went 23-14.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Predators a 53.5% chance to win.

Red Wings Moneyline: -104

The Red Wings were an underdog 54 times last season, and upset their opponent 23 times.

Detroit won 20 of its 51 games last season when an underdog by -104 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Wings have a 51.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 5, Detroit 3

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

Filip Forsberg, a leading offensive player a season ago for Nashville, posted 94 points on the season.

Roman Josi had 23 goals and 62 assists for Nashville last season, totaling 85 points (1.0 per game).

With 81 points in 79 games last season (40 goals and 41 assists), Steven Stamkos was an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts.

As Nashville’s top keeper last season, Juuse Saros posted 35 wins and 24 losses while giving up 173 goals against 1672 saves.

Red Wings Points Leaders (2023-24)

Detroit’s Lucas Raymond recorded 41 assists and 31 goals in 82 games last season, for 72 points.

Dylan Larkin was pivotal for Detroit’s attack with 69 total points (0.9 per game), including 33 goals and 36 assists in 68 games.

Alex DeBrincat had 27 goals and 40 assists for Nashville.

Cam Talbot had a .913 save percentage (13th in the league) last season, conceding 130 goals (2.5 goals against average). He put together a 27-20-6 record between the pipes for Detroit.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110 10/12/2024 Red Wings – Away -115 10/15/2024 Kraken – Home – 10/17/2024 Oilers – Home – 10/19/2024 Red Wings – Home –

Red Wings’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Penguins L 6-3 Home -149 10/12/2024 Predators – Home -104 10/14/2024 Rangers – Away – 10/17/2024 Rangers – Home – 10/19/2024 Predators – Away –

Nashville vs. Detroit Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

