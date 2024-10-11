How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 12
Published 12:51 pm Friday, October 11, 2024
On Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators are scheduled to face off against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. For best bets, picks, and predictions for this matchup, continue reading.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Predators vs. Red Wings Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 8.0 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent posted more than 6.5 goals in 35 of 88 games last season.
- Detroit played 46 games last season with over 6.5 goals.
- These teams averaged 6.6 goals per game between them, 0.1 more than this one’s total.
- These teams conceded a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.1 fewer than this one’s total.
- In terms of goals scored, the Predators were 10th in the league, and the Red Wings were ninth.
- The Predators were 13th in the league in goals conceded, and the Red Wings were 24th.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -115
- The Predators put together a 27-17 record when listed as a moneyline favorite last season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite at -115 or shorter, Nashville went 23-14.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Predators a 53.5% chance to win.
Red Wings Moneyline: -104
- The Red Wings were an underdog 54 times last season, and upset their opponent 23 times.
- Detroit won 20 of its 51 games last season when an underdog by -104 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Red Wings have a 51.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 5, Detroit 3
Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)
- Filip Forsberg, a leading offensive player a season ago for Nashville, posted 94 points on the season.
- Roman Josi had 23 goals and 62 assists for Nashville last season, totaling 85 points (1.0 per game).
- With 81 points in 79 games last season (40 goals and 41 assists), Steven Stamkos was an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts.
- As Nashville’s top keeper last season, Juuse Saros posted 35 wins and 24 losses while giving up 173 goals against 1672 saves.
Red Wings Points Leaders (2023-24)
- Detroit’s Lucas Raymond recorded 41 assists and 31 goals in 82 games last season, for 72 points.
- Dylan Larkin was pivotal for Detroit’s attack with 69 total points (0.9 per game), including 33 goals and 36 assists in 68 games.
- Alex DeBrincat had 27 goals and 40 assists for Nashville.
- Cam Talbot had a .913 save percentage (13th in the league) last season, conceding 130 goals (2.5 goals against average). He put together a 27-20-6 record between the pipes for Detroit.
Predators’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/10/2024
|Stars
|L 4-3
|Home
|+110
|10/12/2024
|Red Wings
|–
|Away
|-115
|10/15/2024
|Kraken
|–
|Home
|–
|10/17/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|–
|Home
|–
Red Wings’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/10/2024
|Penguins
|L 6-3
|Home
|-149
|10/12/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-104
|10/14/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Away
|–
|10/17/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/19/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville vs. Detroit Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.