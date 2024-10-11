Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Colts Game – Week 6 Published 1:37 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (1-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) square off on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Nissan Stadium in a clash of AFC South foes, and here are best bets recommendations.

Titans vs. Colts Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Colts compared to the BetMGM line, a three point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday’s game outright. Put your money on the Colts.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Titans a 59.2% chance to win.

The Titans have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

This season, the Colts have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Indianapolis has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colts (+2.5)

Colts (+2.5) The Titans have put together a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when they are at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Colts have covered the spread in a game four times this year (4-1-0).

In games this year when an underdog by 2.5 points or more, Indianapolis has gone 3-0 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)

Over (43) These teams average 43.6 points per game combined, 0.6 more than the total of 43.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 46.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the over/under in this game.

In the Titans’ four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Three of the Colts’ five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

