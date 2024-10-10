Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10?
Published 12:53 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Stars?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights
- In 29 of 79 games last season, Stamkos scored — and eight times he scored multiple goals.
- He attempted five shots in two games versus the Stars last season, but did not score.
- On the power play, he scored 19 goals while picking up 20 assists.
- He took 3.2 shots per game, sinking 15.3% of them.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Stars 2023-24 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.