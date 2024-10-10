Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 12:53 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights

In 29 of 79 games last season, Stamkos scored — and eight times he scored multiple goals.

He attempted five shots in two games versus the Stars last season, but did not score.

On the power play, he scored 19 goals while picking up 20 assists.

He took 3.2 shots per game, sinking 15.3% of them.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

