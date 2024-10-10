Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 12:53 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Ryan O’Reilly going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights

In 23 of 82 games last season, O’Reilly scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In four games against the Stars last season, he took nine shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, O’Reilly posted 14 goals and 14 assists.

He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 14.4% of them.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

