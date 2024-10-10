Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 12:53 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

When the Nashville Predators take on the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi 2023-24 stats and insights

In 20 of 82 games last season, Josi scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.

He did not score against the Stars last season in four games (eight shots).

Josi posted nine goals and 24 assists on the power play.

Josi averaged 3.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

