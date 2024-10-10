Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10?
Published 12:53 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights
- In 29 of 82 games last season, Marchessault scored — and 10 times he scored multiple goals.
- In 10 games versus the Stars last season, he scored two goals on 35 shots.
- On the power play, he scored eight goals while picking up nine assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage last season was 15.8%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.
Stars 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
- The Stars did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
