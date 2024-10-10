Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 12:53 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Stars?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights

In 29 of 82 games last season, Marchessault scored — and 10 times he scored multiple goals.

In 10 games versus the Stars last season, he scored two goals on 35 shots.

On the power play, he scored eight goals while picking up nine assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage last season was 15.8%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The Stars did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.