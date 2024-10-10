Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10?
Published 12:53 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights
- In 22 of 81 games last season, Nyquist scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He scored two goals against the Stars last season in four games (five shots).
- On the power play, he scored five goals while picking up 19 assists.
- He took 1.9 shots per game, sinking 15% of them.
Stars 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.
- The Stars did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
