Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 12:53 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights

In 22 of 81 games last season, Nyquist scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He scored two goals against the Stars last season in four games (five shots).

On the power play, he scored five goals while picking up 19 assists.

He took 1.9 shots per game, sinking 15% of them.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

The Stars did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

