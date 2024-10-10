Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 12:53 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg 2023-24 stats and insights

Forsberg scored in 36 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

He scored three goals against the Stars last season in four games (14 shots).

On the power play, Forsberg posted 13 goals and 19 assists.

He posted a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

