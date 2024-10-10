Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10?
Published 12:53 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg 2023-24 stats and insights
- Forsberg scored in 36 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.
- He scored three goals against the Stars last season in four games (14 shots).
- On the power play, Forsberg posted 13 goals and 19 assists.
- He posted a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.
Stars 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
