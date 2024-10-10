Titans vs. Colts: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 6 Published 1:54 pm Thursday, October 10, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (1-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) on Sunday, October 13, 2024 in matchup between AFC South foes at Nissan Stadium. Indianapolis is listed as a 2.5-point underdog. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for this game.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Colts.

Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights

Tennessee is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Tennessee’s four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Indianapolis has covered the spread four times in five games.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Colts are 3-0.

There have been three Indianapolis games (out of five) that hit the over this season.

