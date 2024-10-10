Tennessee vs. Florida Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 12 Published 8:50 pm Thursday, October 10, 2024

In the game between the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET, our projection model expects the Volunteers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Tennessee vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-14) Under (57) Tennessee 36, Florida 18

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

The Volunteers have an 86.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

The Volunteers have three wins in four games against the spread this year.

Tennessee has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Two Volunteers games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 57 points, 2.3 fewer than the average total in this season’s Tennessee contests.

Florida Betting Info (2024)

The implied probability of a win by the Gators based on the moneyline is 18.2%.

The Gators are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Three of the Gators’ five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The average total in Florida games this season is 2.3 less points than the point total of 57 for this outing.

Volunteers vs. Gators 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 46 9.4 70 1.5 38 12.5 Florida 30.2 24.4 27.3 27 45 28

