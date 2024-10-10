Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:37 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props against the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -195)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus rating last season was -21, in 17:33 per game on the ice.

Stamkos had 81 points last season, getting at least one point in 50 different games.

Stamkos had 19 goals and 20 assists on the power play.

He had a 15.3% shooting percentage, taking 3.2 shots per game.

In 79 games played last season, he put up 81 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

The Stars conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.

The Stars did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 79 Games 2 81 Points 1 40 Goals 0 41 Assists 1

