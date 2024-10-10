Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10
Published 5:37 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props against the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -195)
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus rating last season was -21, in 17:33 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos had 81 points last season, getting at least one point in 50 different games.
- Stamkos had 19 goals and 20 assists on the power play.
- He had a 15.3% shooting percentage, taking 3.2 shots per game.
- In 79 games played last season, he put up 81 points, with 21 multi-point games.
Stars Defensive Insights
- The Stars conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.
- The Stars did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|79
|Games
|2
|81
|Points
|1
|40
|Goals
|0
|41
|Assists
|1
