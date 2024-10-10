Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:37 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators face the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating last season was +6, in 19:45 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly had 69 points last season, getting at least one point in 44 different games.

On the power play, he scored 14 goals, and picked up 14 assists.

He had a 14.4% shooting percentage, taking 2.2 shots per game.

In 82 games, he had 69 points, with 19 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.

The Stars did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 4 69 Points 6 26 Goals 1 43 Assists 5

