Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:38 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Dallas Stars. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus last season was +12, in 24:37 per game on the ice.

Josi had 85 points last season, getting at least one point in 55 different games.

He had nine goals on the power play, plus 24 assists.

Josi averaged 3.3 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

In 82 games, he had 85 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

Its +62 goal differential was third-best in the league.

The Stars did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 4 85 Points 3 23 Goals 0 62 Assists 3

