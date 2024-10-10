Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10
Published 5:38 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Dallas Stars. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus last season was +12, in 24:37 per game on the ice.
- Josi had 85 points last season, getting at least one point in 55 different games.
- He had nine goals on the power play, plus 24 assists.
- Josi averaged 3.3 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
- In 82 games, he had 85 points, with 21 multi-point games.
Stars Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
- Its +62 goal differential was third-best in the league.
- The Stars did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|82
|Games
|4
|85
|Points
|3
|23
|Goals
|0
|62
|Assists
|3
