October 10 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:24 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Today’s NHL slate includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Toronto Maple Leafs squaring off against the New Jersey Devils.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch October 10 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Montreal Canadiens @ Boston Bruins 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ New Jersey Devils 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Ottawa Senators 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Buffalo Sabres 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Minnesota Wild 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Nashville Predators 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Detroit Red Wings 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.